BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$53.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.25 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.15.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The firm has a market cap of C$41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 12 month low of C$43.96 and a 12 month high of C$64.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.83.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0296638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

