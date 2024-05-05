Desjardins Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$102.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.56.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
