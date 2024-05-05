Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

ATZ stock opened at C$35.82 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

