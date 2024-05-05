BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.56.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.0 %
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
