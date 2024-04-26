KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Trading Down 3.3%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 171,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 584,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 364.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

