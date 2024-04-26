RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 144.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

