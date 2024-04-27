CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CK Infrastructure Stock Up 9.7 %

CK Infrastructure stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. CK Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

