Duality Advisers LP Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

