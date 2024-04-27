Duality Advisers LP Sells 7,451 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 680,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 525,334 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 54.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 253,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

