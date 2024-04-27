Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $524.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
