Keith A. Bentley Sells 17,021 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 755,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,910,000 after purchasing an additional 119,480 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

