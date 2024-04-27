Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,241,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 4,318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.7 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.1 %

KKPNF stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

