RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.