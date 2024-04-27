1,779 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $129.24 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

