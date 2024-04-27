Sigma Planning Corp Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,569 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

