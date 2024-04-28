6,265 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.7 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.