Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $3.17 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.