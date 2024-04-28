Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 37,289 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

CGCP opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

