Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 42.57 and last traded at 42.79. 168,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 176,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of 45.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

