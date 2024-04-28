Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Down 2.4%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.27). Approximately 42,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 41,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.47. The stock has a market cap of £65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.26.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

