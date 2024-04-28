eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,346 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.02 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

