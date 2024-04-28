Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,252 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 664,321 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA opened at $17.26 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

