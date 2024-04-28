Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 56.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 273,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO opened at $9.27 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

