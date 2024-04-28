Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,452 Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXN opened at $11.62 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

