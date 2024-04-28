Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 558,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $2,890,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,230,615.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.