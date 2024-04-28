Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $306.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.05 and its 200 day moving average is $299.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

