Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,327 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

