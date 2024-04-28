Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 1,953 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

