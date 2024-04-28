First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 82,434 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 149,917 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 120,808 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.