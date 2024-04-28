GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,431 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

