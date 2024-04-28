GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 31,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Price Performance
SLG opened at $50.61 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.
SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.
SL Green Realty Profile
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SL Green Realty
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.