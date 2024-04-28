MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Up 26.7%

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 25,054,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 9,184,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.66.

About MAST Energy Developments

(Get Free Report)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.