New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 13,035 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Leidos worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $130.36 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.