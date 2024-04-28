New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.79 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of FirstCash worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 in the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

