New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.