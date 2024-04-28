New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PROS were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PROS by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRO opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRO

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.