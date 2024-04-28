New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $146.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

