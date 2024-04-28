New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,391 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.53% of Brink’s worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

