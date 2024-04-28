New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,010 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Clean Harbors worth $21,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.99. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

