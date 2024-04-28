Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

