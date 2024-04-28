Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5,396.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 590,710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 69,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 87,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

