Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

