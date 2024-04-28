Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter.

IWY opened at $190.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

