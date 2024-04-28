Susquehanna Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $160.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

RCL opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $688,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

