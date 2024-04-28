The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $74.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 67.14.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SN

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at 63.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 65.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 51.48.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.