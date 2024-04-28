TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,825,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,162,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.3 days.

TMX Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $26.70 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

