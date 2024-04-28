Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $538,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 665,540 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

