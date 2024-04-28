Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $563,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after buying an additional 193,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after buying an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,326,000 after buying an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.86.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $374.64 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.42 and a 200-day moving average of $414.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

