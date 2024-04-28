Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in April

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,322.0 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

TOPCF opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Topcon has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

