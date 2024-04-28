3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Update

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

3SBio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSBF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. 3SBio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

3SBio Company Profile

Featured Stories

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy; Interferon, a human interferon a2a for injection; and Inleusin, for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, thoracic fluid build-up caused by cancer and tuberculosis.

